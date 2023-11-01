Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28 (BWSN) Price Target Increased by 104.95% to 86.02

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28 (NYSE:BWSN) has been revised to 86.02 / share. This is an increase of 104.95% from the prior estimate of 41.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.94 to a high of 111.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 314.15% from the latest reported closing price of 20.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWSN is 0.60%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.87% to 2,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 622K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 27.37% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 508K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 18.49% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 411K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 18.77% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 373K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 14.08% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 10.70% over the last quarter.

