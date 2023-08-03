Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28 (BWSN) Price Target Decreased by 11.71% to 40.42

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28 (NYSE:BWSN) has been revised to 40.42 / share. This is an decrease of 11.71% from the prior estimate of 45.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.24 to a high of 60.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.52% from the latest reported closing price of 24.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 8.125% NT REDEEM 28. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWSN is 0.63%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 2,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 571K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 17.97% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 479K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 1.34% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 6.77% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 333K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 10.09% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 313K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 21.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWSN by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.