Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31 (BWNB) Price Target Increased by 113.49% to 78.16

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31 (NYSE:BWNB) has been revised to 78.16 / share. This is an increase of 113.49% from the prior estimate of 36.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.92 to a high of 101.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 306.65% from the latest reported closing price of 19.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWNB is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 488K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 5.68% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 122K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 34.43% over the last quarter.

MERFX - The Merger Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 0.50% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 36.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 32.64% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 49.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 34.09% over the last quarter.

