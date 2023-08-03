Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31 (BWNB) Price Target Decreased by 12.82% to 35.20

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31 (NYSE:BWNB) has been revised to 35.20 / share. This is an decrease of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 40.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.36 to a high of 52.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.52% from the latest reported closing price of 21.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - 6.50% NT REDEEM 31. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWNB is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 453K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 4.01% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 15.90% over the last quarter.

MERFX - The Merger Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 119K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 21.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 3.77% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 10.83% over the last quarter.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 81K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWNB by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.