BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $BW Reports Quarterly Earnings

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES ($BW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.46. The company also reported revenue of $200,800,000, missing estimates of $219,458,670 by $-18,658,670.
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $BW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOUIS JR SALAMONE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 98,941 shares for an estimated $188,977
BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,521,612 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,495,443
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,510,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,476,400
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,472,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,415,480
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,038,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,117,754
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,640,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 890,351 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,460,175
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 822,090 shares (+205.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,348,227
