BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Earnings Preview: Recent $BW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES ($BW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $219,458,670 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $BW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS JR SALAMONE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 98,941 shares for an estimated $188,977

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

