Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Price Target Increased by 10.80% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 10.80% from the prior estimate of 8.98 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.19%, a decrease of 51.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.71% to 84,255K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 27,289K shares representing 30.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,394K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 5.47% over the last quarter.

FCVSX - Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds 3,002K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares, representing a decrease of 33.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 42.86% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 2,515K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Vantage Consulting Group holds 2,416K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.