Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Price Target Increased by 51.51% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has been revised to $8.50 / share. This is an increase of 51.51% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.65% from the latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.56%, an increase of 42.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.93% to 47,049K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,192K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,857K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4,753K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares , representing an increase of 45.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 113.70% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 2,621K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing a decrease of 65.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 27.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,546K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 99.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 46,948.18% over the last quarter.

