Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Price Target Increased by 21.39% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has been revised to $20.74 / share. This is an increase of 21.39% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.93% from the latest reported closing price of $17.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 19.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 1.13%, an increase of 101.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 92.62% to 90,618K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 27,447K shares representing 20.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 10,648K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,063K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,192K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 116.69% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 5,381K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,857K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,046K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BW by 119.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.