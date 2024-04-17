Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 361.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 13.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BW is 0.12%, a decrease of 38.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 80,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BW is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 27,447K shares representing 30.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,289K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 34.04% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,208K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 83.62% over the last quarter.

Vantage Consulting Group holds 2,416K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 2,400K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 70.42% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,925K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 69.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BW by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

