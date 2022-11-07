Babcock & Wilcox (BW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $213.7 million, indicating 33.56% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss now stands at 3 cents per share, down from earnings of 15 cents per share over the past 30 days. Babcock reported earnings of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining two, delivering an earnings surprise of 61.03% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Babcock’s third-quarter 2022 results are expected to reflect the negative impacts of global supply chain issues that have resulted in project delays.



The Thermal segment has suffered from weakness in international markets of Asia. This, along with the Russia-Ukraine war and lingering COVID-19 effects, is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nevertheless, Babcock’s focus on expanding into the clean energy space is expected to have aided top-line growth. In this respect, the company’s partnership with Fidelis New Energy is noteworthy.



Moreover, continued strong demand for solar installations, waste energy and biomass energy products has been a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Babcock has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

