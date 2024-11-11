Babcock & Wilcox awarded carbon capture contract in Sweden

Babcock & Wilcox has been awarded a contract to conduct a full-scale feasibility study of its SolveBright carbon dioxide capture technology to be integrated into Malarenergi AB’s waste-to-energy plant in Vasterundefineds, Sweden. Malarenergi’s goal is to capture 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, permanently store the CO2 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. B&W’s SolveBright scrubbing system is a post-combustion carbon capture technology that absorbs CO2 directly from a plant’s flue gas in an absorber using a regenerable solvent.

