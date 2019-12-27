Babcock& Wilcox Announces Renewal Of Maintenance Contract For Mexico Power Plant

(RTTNews) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) said that its subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., has received a contract renewal valued at more than $4 million to provide maintenance services for Public Service Company of New Mexico's San Juan Generating Station in 2020.

Babcock & Wilcox Construction will continue to provide a variety of services at the power plant next year, including general plant maintenance, coal pulverizer equipment maintenance and outage support, as it did in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.