Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) closed at $6.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the power generation equipment company had lost 22.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.1 million, up 55.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $941 million, which would represent changes of -15.38% and +30.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.94.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Babcock (BW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.