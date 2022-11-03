Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) closed the most recent trading day at $4.02, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power generation equipment company had lost 39.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 127.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $213.7 million, up 33.56% from the prior-year quarter.

BW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $860.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -173.08% and +18.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 120.59% lower. Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.