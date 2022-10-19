Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW) closed at $7.13, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power generation equipment company had lost 10.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 36.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $248.1 million, up 55.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $941 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.38% and +30.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.66, so we one might conclude that Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Babcock (BW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.