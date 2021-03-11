Babcock to sell oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group

March 11 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock on Thursday said it would sell its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group, without disclosing financial details of the deal.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Babcock's unit provides offshore oil and gas crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark and Australia, and employs more than 500 people.

