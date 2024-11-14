Babcock price target raised to 700 GBp from 630 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst David Perry raised the firm’s price target on Babcock (BCKIF) to 700 GBp from 630 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
