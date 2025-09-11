Babcock Int'l And HII Partner To Enable Autonomous UUV Launch Via Submarine Torpedo

(RTTNews) - UK-based defence company Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L) and HII (HII) have Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to bring together HII's REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock's world-leading submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems (WHLS).

The collaboration will deliver autonomous launch and recovery of UUVs via submarine torpedo tubes, strengthening the undersea advantage of allied navies. This is the first program of its kind within the Babcock Mission Systems business.

HII and Babcock seek to work together to jointly pursue future opportunities within the unmanned space. This joint initiative builds on Babcock and HII's strategic partnership started in 2023 and the U.S. Navy's first successful forward-deployed UUV launch and recovery via torpedo tube, using an HII REMUS.

Babcock's WHLS are currently in service with the submarine fleets of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain and South Korea.

Babcock has been responsible for the design, manufacture and support of submarine WHLS for the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and overseas customers for more than 50 years.

Together with HII's autonomous REMUS, Babcock and HII can offer customers more capability through the integration of the latest UUV technology into existing and new build platforms.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, more than 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value.

