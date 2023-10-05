Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) Price Target Increased by 9.99% to 480.42

The average one-year price target for Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) has been revised to 480.42 / share. This is an increase of 9.99% from the prior estimate of 436.79 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 614.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from the latest reported closing price of 397.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAB is 0.31%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 53,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,307K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,010K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 4,004K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,370K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 13.96% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,355K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 11.64% over the last quarter.

