Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) Price Target Increased by 10.49% to 1,371.11

The average one-year price target for Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) has been revised to 1,371.11 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.49% from the prior estimate of 1,240.89 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 GBX to a high of 1,758.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1,468.00 GBX / share.

Babcock International Group Maintains 0.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.49%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 15.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAB is 0.61%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 85,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,322K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,579K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 52.95% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,244K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 57.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 250.77% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 6,300K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,074K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 19.59% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,750K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,819K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 0.85% over the last quarter.

