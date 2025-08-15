Is Babcock International Group (BCKIY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Babcock International Group PLC is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Babcock International Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCKIY's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BCKIY has gained about 121.4% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. As we can see, Babcock International Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG). The stock has returned 14.5% year-to-date.

In Everus Construction Group, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Babcock International Group PLC belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that BCKIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Everus Construction Group, Inc., however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +10.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Babcock International Group PLC and Everus Construction Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.