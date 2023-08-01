Babcock International Group (BCKIF) Price Target Increased by 8.66% to 5.29

The average one-year price target for Babcock International Group (OTC:BCKIF) has been revised to 5.29 / share. This is an increase of 8.66% from the prior estimate of 4.86 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.05 to a high of 7.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from the latest reported closing price of 4.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCKIF is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 56,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares, representing a decrease of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,010K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 4,004K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,839K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

