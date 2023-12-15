Babcock International Group (BCKIF) Price Target Increased by 23.51% to 6.53

The average one-year price target for Babcock International Group (OTC:BCKIF) has been revised to 6.53 / share. This is an increase of 23.51% from the prior estimate of 5.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.17 to a high of 7.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from the latest reported closing price of 4.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCKIF is 0.44%, an increase of 45.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 53,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 4,010K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 4,004K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares, representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 27.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 13.96% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCKIF by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.