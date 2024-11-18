News & Insights

BCKIF

Babcock International Executives’ Share Transactions Unveiled

November 18, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International disclosed recent share transactions involving key executives, including CEO Australasia Andrew Cridland and Chief Executive of Land Tom Newman. Cridland exercised share awards, selling some to cover tax costs while retaining others, and transferred shares to his spouse. Newman also exercised share awards, selling a portion to meet tax obligations and retaining the rest.

