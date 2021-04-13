Babcock flags 1.7 bln stg charge after review, unveils turnaround plan

Adds details on restructuring, background

April 13 (Reuters) - Babcock International BAB.L said on Tuesday a profitability review of its contracts identified charges of about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) and the British engineer unveiled a restructuring plan that included divesting certain businesses.

The company said the review was expected to reduce group underlying operating profit by about 30 million pounds each year.

Babcock will take a 40 million pounds restructuring charge, mostly over the next 12 months, as it expects about 1,000 employees to leave the group and reduce its property footprint.

"We will rationalise the group's portfolio by divesting certain businesses. We anticipate this will generate proceeds of at least 400 million pounds over the next twelve months," the company said.

Babcock has contracts in the aerospace, defence, emergency services and civil nuclear sectors and counts Britain's Ministry of Defence as its biggest customer.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)

