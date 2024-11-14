News & Insights

Stocks
BCKIF

Babcock Executives Execute Strategic Share Transactions

November 14, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International’s Group Company Secretary, Jack Borrett, and Chief of Staff, Nikki Fox, have executed share transactions involving the exercise of nil cost share awards and the sale of shares to cover tax and dealing costs. Borrett retained 32,951 shares after selling 29,397 at GBP 5.20 each, while Fox retained 28,877 shares after selling 25,766 at GBP 5.215 each. These transactions reflect strategic decisions by Babcock’s leadership in managing their equity stakes.

For further insights into GB:BAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCKIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.