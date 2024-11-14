Babcock Executives Execute Strategic Share Transactions

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International’s Group Company Secretary, Jack Borrett, and Chief of Staff, Nikki Fox, have executed share transactions involving the exercise of nil cost share awards and the sale of shares to cover tax and dealing costs. Borrett retained 32,951 shares after selling 29,397 at GBP 5.20 each, while Fox retained 28,877 shares after selling 25,766 at GBP 5.215 each. These transactions reflect strategic decisions by Babcock’s leadership in managing their equity stakes.

For further insights into GB:BAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.