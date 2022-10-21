Babcock Australia Gets Contract From Australian Defence Force - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) said Babcock Australia has been awarded a major multi-year programme to upgrade the Australian Defence Force's Defence High Frequency Communications System. The contract is worth approximately 492 million pounds over 10 years.

Babcock said, starting in October 2023 under the JP9101 - Enhanced Defence High Frequency Communications System program, the new system will provide Australian and allied armed forces with the ability to securely communicate using voice and other data from almost any location across the globe.

