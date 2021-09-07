Babbel IPO sounds cheap for a reason

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Language learning app Babbel’s upcoming listing doesn’t sound too bubbly. The Berlin-based company, which said https://ir.babbel.com/websites/babbel/English/0/investor-relations_br_-babbel.html on Tuesday that it’s looking to list in Frankfurt, said its app yielded revenue of 147 million euros in 2020. Assuming it can grow another 18% this year, as it did in the first half, a mooted valuation of over 1 billion euros would be nearly 6 times sales.

That sounds cheap compared to recently listed $6 billion U.S. rival Duolingo, which trades at an eye-popping 25 times 2021 revenue, using Refinitiv data. And unlike its stateside rival, Babbel is not free, so it doesn’t face the familiar challenge of converting users to paid subscribers. Yet Duolingo’s growth rate is more than double Babbel’s. With thousands of free language learning apps fighting for user time, and Big Tech developing live translators, the road ahead isn’t all that clear. (By Karen Kwok)

