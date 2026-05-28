BABA vs. META: Which AI Data Center Giant Is the Better Bet?

Alibaba BABA and Meta Platforms META sit on opposite sides of the globe, yet both have repositioned around one ambition: building the AI data center capacity to power the next era of artificial intelligence (AI). Alibaba is expanding its Cloud Intelligence backbone at home and abroad, while Meta Platforms pours record sums into AI-optimized U.S. campuses.



The timing makes them worth comparing. Both reported within weeks of each other and paired those updates with a wave of April and May 2026 data center announcements and aggressive forward-looking roadmaps. Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for BABA Stock

Alibaba frames itself as China's leading AI and cloud champion, and its ambitions are undeniably large. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 call, CEO Eddie Wu reaffirmed a five-year, $100 billion external cloud and AI revenue target first set a quarter earlier, backed by the RMB380 billion (about $53 billion) it pledged in early 2025 for AI and cloud infrastructure over three years.



The company reported that AI-related product revenues have grown at triple-digit rates for 11 consecutive quarters and now represents 30% of cloud revenues, a share it expects to exceed 50% within a year.



In April 2026, Alibaba and China Telecom launched a Shaoguan data center running 10,000 of Alibaba's self-developed Zhenwu chips, with plans to scale toward 100,000. Yet the strategy carries visible strain. The Zhenwu buildout is partly a workaround for restricted access to advanced foreign chips, leaving Alibaba reliant on domestically produced silicon whose competitiveness remains unproven at true frontier scale.



More troubling, the spending is overwhelming profitability: adjusted EBITA fell sharply, and free cash flow swung to a full-year outflow, driven by heavy investment in quick commerce and rising cloud infrastructure spending. The forward guidance leans heavily on accelerating cloud growth, translating into returns that have not yet materialized. With aggressive capital commitments, thinning margins and a domestic-chip dependency exposed to policy risk, Alibaba's AI data center thesis remains a promise that investors must take largely on faith.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $7.43 per share, down 4.6% over the past 30 days, indicating a 91% year-over-year increase.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

The Case for META Stock

Meta's case rests on a strong core business that is funding an unusually aggressive infrastructure push. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call the company raised full-year capital expenditure guidance to a range of $125-$145 billion, up from $115-$135 billion, attributing the increase to higher component and memory costs and additional data center capacity for future years.



CFO Susan Li noted that multi-year cloud and infrastructure commitments jumped by roughly $107 billion in the quarter, locking in compute capacity well into the future. Crucially, Meta still guided second-quarter 2026 revenues to $58-$61 billion and reiterated that full-year operating income would exceed 2025's level, evidence that the advertising engine can fund the buildout.



Meanwhile, the data center momentum is equally tangible. In April 2026, Meta broke ground on its Tulsa, OK, facility, its 32nd globally, and extended a partnership with Broadcom to deploy its custom MTIA accelerators across multi-gigawatt clusters through 2029. Larger campuses such as Hyperion and Prometheus anchor a roadmap that management describes through its Meta Compute initiative, which Zuckerberg frames as a durable, long-term efficiency advantage.



The headwinds, however, are real. The capex surge is pressuring free cash flow, and Li cautioned that Meta could keep underestimating its compute needs. The central uncertainty is return timing: management tracks model quality and product scale rather than near-term monetization, leaving investors to weigh when the spending converts to profit. Still, unlike a pure infrastructure bet, Meta's outlays are underwritten by an already-profitable, growing core that generates the cash to sustain them.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $33 per share, which has increased 10.88% over the past 30 days. This suggests 40.49% year-over-year growth.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

On valuation, both names clearly trade at a premium, but the comparison is telling. BABA stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43X, nearly double Meta's 20.77X. That gap is hard to justify given Alibaba's collapsing profitability and cash outflows, whereas Meta's lower multiple is supported by a profitable, growing core that funds its AI investment internally.

BABA vs. META: P/E TTM Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price action reinforces the divergence: shares of Alibaba have lost 12.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming Meta's more modest 3.8% decline over the same time frame. On fundamentals, Meta's premium valuation ultimately looks far more justified of the two.

BABA Underperforms META Year-to-date



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Weighing both, Meta holds the clearer edge. Its record AI data center spending, spanning Tulsa, Hyperion, the Broadcom MTIA partnership and Meta Compute, is underwritten by a profitable, growing core, with guidance pointing to higher full-year operating income. Alibaba's ambitious $100 billion cloud target and Zhenwu buildout, by contrast, come alongside collapsing margins, negative free cash flow and dependence on unproven domestic chips. With a more justified valuation and a steadier outlook, Meta offers better upside potential. Investors should hold Meta or await a better entry point on any pullback, while selling or staying away from Alibaba stock right now. META carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while BABA has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.