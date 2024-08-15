BABA Earnings: Alibaba’s Cloud Gains Amid Earnings Dip and Buybacks

Alibaba’s (BABA) Q2 earnings reveal a mixed bag with cloud gains standing out amid an overall earnings dip and aggressive share buybacks. The company’s strategy to enhance user experience while investing in core businesses yielded some positive outcomes, but there were also areas of concern. Let’s break down the key points from Alibaba’s earnings report.

BABA’s Cloud Business Sees Growth

One of the highlights of Alibaba’s Q2 earnings was the performance of its Cloud Intelligence Group. Revenue from the cloud segment grew by 6% year-over-year to RMB26,549 million (US$3,653 million), driven by the adoption of AI-related products and strong public cloud growth. Eddie Wu, Alibaba’s CEO, noted, “The cloud business achieved positive revenue growth momentum, driven by public cloud and AI-related product adoption as we continue to invest to maintain our market leadership.”

Alibaba Cloud has also gained recognition as the top cloud service provider in China for AI applications, with notable milestones such as its role in broadcasting the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite the broader challenges faced by Alibaba, the cloud segment’s performance is a clear bright spot, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation and market leadership.

Alibaba’s Core Commerce Faces Challenges

While the cloud segment performed well, Alibaba’s core commerce business faced some headwinds. Revenue from China commerce retail, which includes platforms like Taobao and Tmall, saw a slight decline of 2% year-over-year to RMB107,421 million (US$14,782 million). This dip was primarily due to a planned reduction in certain direct sales businesses, particularly in consumer electronics and appliances.

Despite these challenges, Alibaba has made strategic investments to enhance user experience on its platforms. The company increased investments in initiatives like price-competitive products, customer service, and technology, which led to better consumer retention and increased purchase frequency.

BABA Sees an EPS and Net Income Decline

Alibaba’s earnings per share (EPS) and net income both took a hit this quarter. The company reported a 27% year-over-year decline in net income, which fell to RMB24,022 million (US$3,306 million). The diluted EPS for Q2 was RMB1.24 (US$0.17), down from the previous year. The drop in net income was largely attributed to a decrease in income from operations and an increase in impairment of investments. Non-GAAP diluted EPS also saw a decline, dropping by 5% year-over-year to RMB2.05 (US$0.28).

BABA Undertakes Aggressive Share Repurchases

In a bid to return value to shareholders, Alibaba undertook significant share repurchases during the quarter. The company bought back a total of US$5.8 billion worth of shares, including those in connection with its convertible notes offering. Toby Xu, Alibaba’s CFO, emphasized that these repurchases “underscore our confidence in our business outlook,” despite the current challenges.

Alibaba Positions Itself to Weather the Storm

While there are clear areas of growth, particularly in the cloud business, challenges in core commerce and declining EPS and net income indicate that Alibaba still has hurdles to overcome. However, with strategic investments and aggressive share repurchases, Alibaba is positioning itself to weather the storm

Is Alibaba a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about BABA stock, with a consensus Strong Buy rating based on seven unanimous Buy recommendations. Over the past year, BABA has decreased by more than 10%, and the average BABA price target of $111.29 implies an upside potential of 40% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following BABA’s results today.

See more BABA analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.