BAB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: BAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.13, changing hands as low as $31.79 per share. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.7801 per share, with $35.8157 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.78.

