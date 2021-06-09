BAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: BAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.95, changing hands as high as $32.98 per share. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.68 per share, with $33.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.94.

