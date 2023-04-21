BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains VAT Group (SIX:VACN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of VAT Group (SIX:VACN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - William Blair International Leaders Fund Class 1 holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 2.93% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 11.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

