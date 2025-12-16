BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Schweiter Technologies (OTCPK:SCWTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.32% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schweiter Technologies is $1,745.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,562.80 to a high of $1,904.81. The average price target represents an increase of 198.32% from its latest reported closing price of $585.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schweiter Technologies is 1,243MM, an increase of 27.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schweiter Technologies. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCWTF is 0.03%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWTF by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWTF by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWTF by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCWTF by 15.94% over the last quarter.

