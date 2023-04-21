BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIRE - JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 11.57% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

CWI - SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 22.01% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 93.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 1,439.92% over the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIVN is 0.44%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 898K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.