BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Francotyp-Postalia Holding (FWB:FPH) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Francotyp-Postalia Holding (FWB:FPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Francotyp-Postalia Holding is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 249.71% from its latest reported closing price of $3.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:FPH / Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Shares Held by Institutions

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Francotyp-Postalia Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPH is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

