BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Cicor Technologies (SIX:CICN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Cicor Technologies (SIX:CICN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 15K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cicor Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CICN is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 54K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.