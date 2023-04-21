BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMCR - Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 91.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 65.43% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 11.88% over the last quarter.

BRKAX - MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 12K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 3.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bossard Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSN is 0.53%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.73% to 149,711K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.