$BA stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BA stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,599,014,277 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BA:
$BA Insider Trading Activity
$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759
- MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530
$BA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,056 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,565,130 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,578,028,010
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,856,512 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,275,602,624
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 12,641,715 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,583,555
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 10,692,787 shares (+143.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,892,623,299
- FMR LLC added 8,482,058 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,324,266
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,663,862 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,179,503,574
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,147,043 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,026,611
$BA Government Contracts
We have seen $19,114,387,530 of award payments to $BA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOT 5 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT: $2,417,721,345
- KC-X MODERNIZATION PROGRAM: $2,402,797,823
- F/A-18E AIRCRAFT: $873,467,054
- CANADA AND GERMANY LOT 13 P-8A AIRCRAFT: $637,354,985
- PROVIDE DEVELOPMENTAL HARDWARE AND TEST ARTICLES, AND MANUFACTURE AND ASSEMBLE ARES I UPPER STAGES. THE UPP...: $538,752,319
$BA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.
$BA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
$BA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025
- Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.