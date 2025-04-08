$BA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $325,088,616 of trading volume.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BA:

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,052 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BA Government Contracts

We have seen $19,137,959,474 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Seth Seifman from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $195.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $109.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $209.0 on 10/15/2024

