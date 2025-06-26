$BA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $588,101,786 of trading volume.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BA:

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557 .

. DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 992 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BA Government Contracts

We have seen $19,769,020,846 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA forecast page.

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $212.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

You can track data on $BA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.