$BA stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 26, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$BA stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $588,101,786 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BA:

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579
  • MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557.
  • DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163
  • JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198
  • UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759
  • BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 992 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 5,669,196 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $966,881,377
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,159,695 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $879,985,982
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,966,616 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,506,358
  • CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 3,187,737 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $543,668,545
  • FMR LLC added 3,079,630 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,230,896
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 2,688,197 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $458,471,998
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,251,777 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,040,567

$BA Government Contracts

We have seen $19,769,020,846 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $212.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

