BA sorry after technical issue delays long-haul flights

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

December 20, 2022 — 04:46 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Airways has apologised to customers after flights departing from the United States and elsewhere on Monday were grounded for several hours due to a technical issue.

"Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule," BA, which is owned by IAG ICAG.L, said in a statement.

"We're sorry for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans."

Some passengers took to social media to report they had spent up to three hours waiting at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The technical issue did not affect flights that had already departed and was not a safety issue, BA said.

