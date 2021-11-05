Commodities

BA-parent IAG posts 485 mln euro loss for summer quarter

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

British Airways parent company IAG posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery.

IAG's operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September period was ahead of a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

