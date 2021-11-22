BA-owner IAG says transatlantic bookings close to 2019 levels

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The boss of the British Airways owner, IAG ICAG.L, said on Monday its transatlantic bookings had already reached nearly 100% of 2019 levels after the United States dropped restrictions earlier this month.

Luis Gallego told the Airlines UK conference that the group was recovering, but he warned that a move by London's Heathrow Airport to hike charges could hit that process.

"Now as the world opens up, we are growing our capacity," he said. "Transatlantic bookings have already reached almost 100% of 2019 levels."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.