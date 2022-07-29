BA-owner IAG returns to profitability after COVID-19

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG IAG.L on Friday returned to quarterly profitability for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a "significant" increase in capacity.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.