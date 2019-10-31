BA owner IAG quarterly profit hit by pilot strikes

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L said on Thursday that it had taken a hit from industrial action from pilots at the airline, knocking profits in its third quarter.

IAG posted third quarter operating profit of 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion), in line with analyst consensus, and said that it expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items to be 215 million euros lower than 2018, reiterating a September profit warning.

IAG said that the action by pilots at BA, together with other disruption, resulted in a hit to operating profit of 155 million euros in the three months to September 30.

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

