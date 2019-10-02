BA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $365.85, changing hands as low as $365.55 per share. Boeing Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BA's low point in its 52 week range is $292.4704 per share, with $446.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.67.

