BA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.56, changing hands as high as $231.12 per share. Boeing Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BA's low point in its 52 week range is $191.3501 per share, with $278.5671 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $228.57. The BA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

