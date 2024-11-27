News & Insights

BA Factor-Based Stock Analysis

November 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

November 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Below is Validea's guru fundamental report for BOEING CO (BA). Of the 22 guru strategies we follow, BA rates highest using our Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

BOEING CO (BA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating using this strategy is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON ASSETS:FAIL
CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME:PASS
CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETSPASS
CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO:FAIL
CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING:FAIL
CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN:PASS
CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER:PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOEING CO

BA Guru Analysis

BA Fundamental Analysis

More Information on Joseph Piotroski

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
